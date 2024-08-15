Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Creates Haze Over Western Maryland

Residents in western Maryland woke up to hazy conditions likely due to smoke from Canadian wildfires on Thursday, August 15.

Footage filmed and posted to X by photographer Tim Pruss/@MyDronePro shows haze over a housing development in Derwood, Maryland, about 40 miles southwest of Baltimore, on Thursday morning. The Maryland Department of the Environment said that the smoke from Canadian wildfires would likely be perceptible in Maryland but did not warrant air-quality alerts.

According to a local news report, there were over 70 active fires in Manitoba alone on August 15. Credit: Tim Pruss/@MyDronePro via Storyful