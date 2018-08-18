Smoke forces stop to Alberta cycling event, but football in Edmonton still a go

CALGARY — A cycling fundraiser in Alberta has been cancelled due to poor air quality from wildfire smoke, but a CFL game was still expected go ahead Saturday as officials anticipated hazy skies to clear though the day.

The Ride to Conquer Cancer posted on its website Saturday that all participants should stop riding on the first day of the two-day, 200-kilometre ride, and organizers later posted that Sunday's portion of the ride was cancelled, too.

It said buses would sweep the route and transport riders back to Calgary, where the Air Quality Health Index on Saturday was at 9, which is considered high-risk.

At that level, Environment Canada's website advises members of the general public to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if they experience symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation.

Edmonton started the day at an air quality level of 10-plus, but was down to 4 by the afternoon.

The Edmonton Eskimos and the CFL said in a news release that the team's evening game against the Montreal Alouettes would go ahead as scheduled.

Air quality advisories remain in place in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba from the smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C.

The website for the Edmonton Marathon, which is scheduled for Sunday, said the event is still scheduled to go ahead.

The Canadian Press