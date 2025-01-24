Smoke rises over Jenin as Israeli military operation continues

STORY: :: Dark smoke billows over Jenin as Israel

continues its military operation in the West Bank

:: January 24, 2025

Israeli security forces backed by helicopters raided the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday (January 21), in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "large-scale and significant military operation."

The move into Jenin, where the Israeli army has carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions over recent years, comes only two days after the start of a ceasefire in Gaza and underscores the threat of more violence in the West Bank.