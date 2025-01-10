Smoked mackerel, beetroot and potato salad with horseradish – recipe

Rich, sweet mackerel and earthy beetroot are the stars of this totally delicious salad. With a nod to Scandinavia – I’ve tossed sweet roasted beetroot, lots of dill and roasted baby potatoes with Tesco Finest sweetcure smoked mackerel fillets. These wild-caught jumbo mackerel are hand filleted and sweetcured using demerara sugar and gently smoked using hickory wood to enhance their natural sweetness. They come “ready to eat”, so they’re perfect for this easy to throw together salad. The whole thing is finished off with a zingy horseradish creme fraiche.

Prep 15 min

Cook 35-40 min

Serves 2

500g Tesco Finest baby potatoes, halved

2 Tesco Finest free range chestnut maran eggs

3 tbsp Tesco Finest Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil

1 bunch raw beetroot, each beetroot cut into wedges

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp soft brown sugar

120g creme fraiche

2 tsp Tesco Finest horseradish sauce

1⁄ 2 bunch dill, finely chopped

160g Tesco Finest sweetcure smoked mackerel fillets

1 lemon, cut into wedges to squeeze over

Heat the oven to 220C (200C fan)/425F/gas 7. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add the potatoes and cook for 8 minutes. Once cooked, drain and allow to steam dry for 15 minutes. Tip the potatoes back into the pan, put the lid on and shake the pan gently to ruffle the edges of the potatoes, but not so hard they break up.

While the potatoes dry, boil the eggs for 61⁄ 2 minutes. Once cooked, plunge into a large bowl of ice water to cool down. Peel off the shells and halve the eggs.

Take two baking trays. On one tray toss the potatoes, 2 tbsp of olive oil and some salt together. On the other, toss the beetroot, remaining olive oil, vinegar and sugar. Roast both for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden.

Meanwhile mix together the creme fraiche, horseradish, 1 tbsp of the chopped dill and a pinch of salt. Chill until needed.

Toss the potatoes and beetroot with chunks of mackerel and the remaining chopped dill. Divide between two bowls and top with the halved egg, horseradish creme fraiche, and more dill. Season with salt and pepper, then a squeeze of lemon.

