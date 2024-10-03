Smokers’ fines overturned after council admits new planters ‘look like ashtrays’

Not what you would see at Kew – the Canterbury planters have been mistaken for ashtrays - KentOnline

Smokers have had their fines rescinded after a council admitted its newly installed planters “look like ashtrays”.

The planters were installed in St George’s Street, Canterbury, as part of a £1 million project to transform the high street.

The Canterbury city council initiative has seen benches and planters put in place. However, just one planter has foliage with the remaining units filled with soil.

It has emerged that hundreds of pounds worth of fines have been issued relating to members of the public discarding cigarette butts into the soil-filled containers.

But the council was forced to cancel each of the fixed penalty notices after admitting the installations looked like ashtrays.

Cllr Connie Nolan, the Labour cabinet member for enforcement, raised the issue at a meeting this week and according to KentOnline said: “In St George’s Street we’ve had a bit of a problem with the planters on the edge of the benches.

“I immediately got on to [a council officer] and said, ‘I want every fine that’s been given for people to use those as an ashtray to be rescinded. Because if they look like an ashtray people are going to use them as an ashtray’. And she said, ‘Connie, I’ve already done it’.”

Installing the new benches with attached planters has not gone according to plan for Canterbury city council - KentOnline

The council’s website says littering usually incurs a £200 fixed penalty notice, dropping to £100 if paid within 10 days.

A spokesman said the authority’s records are not detailed enough to provide figures on how many fines were cancelled but it is thought it was relatively few individuals.

Speaking about people dropping cigarette butts in the planters, Rosemary Delo, a resident, told Kent Online: “I just think it’s an eyesore and it needs dealing with as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately what happens is people sit down, smoke while waiting for their wives shopping or something and throw their cigarette butts in there.”

Heather Russell, who was shopping on the high street, added: “It doesn’t look very nice in the plant pots.”

Despite the complaints about litter a council spokesman reportedly claimed the planters are cleaned every day.

He told the local newspaper: “The decision to cancel these [fines] was an operational decision taken entirely legitimately several months ago by a manager responsible for the enforcement service due to concerns raised by some people who had received fixed penalty notices that they thought they were bins.

“We accept that maintaining these and preventing them from being used for litter has been a challenge since we installed them, and we are working to put a plan in place to ensure they help the city centre look the best it can.”

Canterbury City Council was contacted by The Telegraph for comment.