Smokers in Oklahoma could start paying higher price per pack
As Jennifer Brady climbs into inflatable pants that cover from her toes to her chest, she positions her water bottle on the table beside her and starts pushing buttons on a machine.The device, called a Lympha Press, is designed to move the fluid in her legs. She spends at least five hours a day tied to the machine, unable to do anything else — including caring for her two children, ages nine and 13. She also wears compression garments 24 hours a day.This, combined with the fact she has been figh
Last September, Erin Bell went to her doctor for a biennial mammogram.While the Vancouver woman was cancer-free, her doctor recommended a bilateral breast ultrasound — which can be used to detect cancer in women with dense breast tissue, who are at greater risk of developing cancer.A year after, Bell, 48, got a call from her doctor — not to schedule an appointment, but to inform her that she'd have to go to a private clinic to do so."I got a call from my doctor's office from the reception there
The 39-year-old TV personality has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past and shared "heartbreaking" details of what life was like in rehab facilities
"I’d feel sorrow and grief but never regret."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have blocked for a second time this year legislation to establish a nationwide right to in vitro fertilization, arguing that the vote is an election-year stunt after Democrats forced a vote on the issue.
Here's how to interpret what Republicans have been saying about the Affordable Care Act and prescription drugs.
A student urges undergraduates to check they have been vaccinated after becoming seriously ill.
Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council (NTC) has declared a state of emergency for all 14 First Nations on Vancouver Island it represents due to the mental health and opioid crisis.At a news conference in Port Alberni, B.C., Thursday, NTC president Judith Sayers, a member of Hupacasath First Nation, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come to the table to help in their fight for resources to deal with immediate community needs. "Let's put new meaning into emergency and actually stop all these deat
STORY: :: As hundreds injured by exploding pagers began to arrive at a Beirut hospital, this doctor recalls the scene:: September 18, 2024:: Hazmieh, Lebanon:: Dania El Hallak, Internal medicine specialist"We didn't know what to do. We didn't understand what was happening. At that moment, we started receiving text messages about pagers exploding. Again, we were scared. We had pagers in the hospital. So just like that, at that moment, all pagers in the hospital were shut down.""The hardest thing I saw was young patients completely blown out everywhere with their bowels out and I still had to talk to them, take their names, ask them about their allergies, ask them if they had any past medical histories that I should know about so I could treat them. It was very difficult for me to witness, a patient speaking to me and his intestines were hanging out.""I feel numb, I feel numb. I am still thinking that I have a lot of work to do at night and I am just thinking - how am I going to still have energy for tonight's shift."Twelve people were killed on Tuesday (September 17) and nearly 3,000 were injured when pagers used by Hezbollah members - including fighters and medics - detonated simultaneously across Lebanon.Over 2,700 people arrived at 20 Lebanese hospitals after Tuesday's blasts, caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad said, some 300 in a critical condition.More than 400 surgeries were carried out on Tuesday, the majority for facial and eye injuries.El Hallak was speaking on Wednesday about treating those injured by pager explosions. Later on Wednesday, hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south in the country's deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted between the militants and Israel nearly a year ago, stoking tensions after similar explosions of the group's pagers the day before.Lebanon's health ministry said 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured on Wednesday in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley.
The presidential nominee's speech was the first time in recent memory that such a prominent political figure has been so blunt about the burden of abortion bans.
The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars talk about their soda "vice" on the series, but is drinking 44 ounces of soda really better than the coffee they avoid?
Experts are eyeing a new variant and are urging at-risk people to get vaccinated.
Thousands of Ottawa students could face suspensions for out-of-date vaccination records, as the local health unit resumes enforcement after a two-year pause. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Sept. 18, 2024.
It’s important not to push through pain or discomfort after a fall.
While a mild stomach bug will likely affect most tourists at some point, there are more dangerous diseases travelers should know how to protect themselves against.
Physicians reveal the crucial habits that will easily improve your longevity — and it's never too late to start.
Hormone fluctuations in your gut can actually make it harder to digest some foods.
Catie Li on how social media creates unrealistic expectations for getting back into a workout routine after giving birth, and how she set small, achievable goals
Experts are urging men to seek medical help when they see alarming symptoms, rather than delaying it.