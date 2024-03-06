Smoking in the forest leads to firebreak widening at CFB Borden

Going for a walk in the forest with a lit cigarette is never a good idea. Not only could you start a forest fire, it could get you arrested.

“It is illegal in both federal and provincial forests to walk with a cigarette or lit object of any kind in your hand,” said Conrad Passant, municipal services officer and forestry officer with real property operations at Canadian Forces Base Borden, quoting the Timber Act of Canada.

“You can stand still with a cigarette and then you must kick the ground down to mineral soil and put the cigarette out,” he added.

Passant is sharing the rudimentary cigarette-extinguishing technique because discarded butts are piling up in the Vimy Campground forest, east of Cambria Road near the base’s north entrance.

And that’s causing concern to Passant and his forestry colleague, Colin Lloyd.

In an effort to make sure that section of forest remains safe, Passant and Lloyd were out with a crew of foresters on a recent morning, removing two rows of trees along the length of the existing firebreaks, widening them to between 30 and 40 metres.

“In the last little while, we’ve found more and more cigarette butts on the ground,” Lloyd said. “Walking through the forest is becoming a popular activity, but with the increase in traffic, we’ve found a lot of people walking through the forest while they’re smoking.”

This section of the forest, consisting of Jack and Scots pine, was planted in the mid 1920s to aid in soil stabilization. Over the past 30 years, the trees have been dying off due to root rot and old age.

Officials said it has now become a potential forest fire hazard due to the amount of dead and dying trees.

Driving along the firebreaks, Lloyd points out which trees are cause for concern and which trees aren’t.

“If you look up you can see the trees bend one way,” Lloyd said. “Along the left side of the firebreak, those trees are leaning over the firebreak. That’s where they’re going to fall if they fall. If you look on the right, those trees are leaning into the forest. They’ll fall into the forest.

“We’re going to clear and widen the firebreaks so if a tree that was on fire did fall, it wouldn’t come into contact with trees on the other side," he added. “It helps contain a fire."

The project, which wraps up at the end of April, will result in 1,139 trees being removed — 998 Scots pine, 68 Jack pine, 45 white pine and 28 red pine, to be exact.

While they’ll make the forest safer and more accessible in case of an emergency, there’s nothing they can do about the root rot.

According to Passant, the trees are the victim of armillaria root rot and fomes fomentarius, two fungal diseases that are very destructive. Armillaria attacks the roots and base of trees and is widespread in Ontario. Fomes causes tree-trunk decay.

In both cases, the trees become very brittle and more likely to be knocked over in heavy winds or fall over in a storm.

“The root rot started about 30 years ago,” Lloyd said. “We saw it in the first 10 years, but it takes between eight and 10 years for fungi to produce a mushroom.”

To deal with the root rot, they removed a number of trees and tried to control and isolate the disease.

It’s virtually impossible to eradicate.

“It goes from root system to root system,” Lloyd said.

“It’s naturally occurring,” Passant added. “You’d have to remove every needle, twig and branch on the ground. You’d have to clean out the entire forest to get rid of it.”

All access routes, walking trails, and roadways will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while the firebreaks are being widened.

Wayne Doyle, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BarrieToday.com