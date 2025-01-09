Smoky Sunrise in East Hollywood as Los Angeles Wildfires Rage

A smoke-filled sky created an orange glow at sunrise as wildfires raged in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 8, footage shows.

JC Griffith filmed video of the hazy effect and panned to a darker sky as smoke shrouded the area. He said the footage was taken in East Hollywood.

Griffith said he was “safe” but there was “no power and terrible air quality.”

Five fires had burned more than 29,000 acres by Thursday. East Hollywood was between the Eaton and Palasides fires, and right next to the Sunset Fire. Credit: JC Griffith via Storyful