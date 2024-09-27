SMUD faces 5th discrimination lawsuit from Black employee. What lawsuit claims

Cathie Anderson
·4 min read

A fifth Black SMUD employee is suing the Sacramento-based utility over racial discrimination, alleging he was targeted with poor reviews after he worked to end racially biased treatment of a Black woman who worked in his department.

Robert Adams, who went to work for SMUD in March 2020 as a procurement manager, alleged that SMUD’s highest officers have allowed “outrageous conduct” from Casey Fallon, director of procurement, warehouse and fleet at the utility. The lawsuit, revised for the first time on Sept. 10, was filed in Sacramento Superior Court.

Adams’ lawsuit detailed several instances of the conduct and how human resources and higher-ups at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District supported Fallon in his efforts to discriminate against either himself or senior procurement analyst Amy Ayers, who is African American.

In 2022, Ayers and three other Black SMUD employees on the procurement team — Dwayne Pugh, Rodney James and Deborah Bates-Pettaway — filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against SMUD, alleging that the utility’s leaders allowed Fallon to use his power and influence to prevent them from getting promotions. Their case is scheduled to go to trial Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

In a written statement, SMUD officials said they had not yet been served with Adams’ complaint but that the utility would “vigorously defend itself” against the allegations.

“SMUD has a deep and visible commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace,” the statement read, in part. “SMUD is consistently recognized as a top regional employer and was recognized by DiversityJobs as a top diversity employer in 2024.”

In Adams’ lawsuit, the SMUD procurement manager said he witnessed Fallon single out Ayers for discrimination. Fallon scheduled a Sept. 21, 2023, on-site meeting with a contractor, requiring all team members to attend.

He then removed a web link that would have allowed employees to access the meeting on a live telecast, Adams’ complaint alleged. Instead, Fallon said he would make a recording of the meeting available later to those who couldn’t make it.

Adams told Fallon that Ayers had received an accommodation to work remotely because of a medical condition, the suit alleged, but Fallon went forward with the plan.

Ayers attempted to get a link to a live feed but was unable to do so, according to court records. When Adams informed her of this, she notified him that she would file a discrimination complaint.

In the court documents, Adams said he then alerted both Fallon and his supervisor, then-SMUD’s chief financial officer, to Ayers’ pending complaint, but when Adams contacted labor relations in November 2023 to check on the complaint, he said they had no knowledge of it.

By December 2023, however, SMUD launched an inquiry into Ayers’ complaint by a third-party law firm and informed Fallon of it, Adams complaint said. That investigation went to Terri Abad Levenfeld, a partner in Sacramento-based Levenfeld Winter.

“Fallon became increasingly irate whenever he had one-on-one meetings with plaintiff Adams,” Adams’ lawsuit stated. “Fallon assigned Adams unreasonable deadlines with a laundry list of random assignments. Fallon also tried to intimidate plaintiff Adams by getting very close to his face while becoming irate.”

Suit alleges discrimination began after support for another Black employee

When Adams went for his interview with Abad Levenfeld, he tried to find emails that documented his actions but they had disappeared, according to the lawsuit. He also provided a timeline of events with Ayers to HR and reported to them that Fallon was subjecting him to retaliation.

After Adams met with HR, he said in his lawsuit, Fallon increased his retaliatory actions. Adams said he had received “very good” on his performance reviews since he arrived at SMUD, according to court documents, but for the first time, Fallon called him in for a disciplinary meeting and performance coaching.

Adams, who is being represented by the Velez Law Firm of Roseville, said in the suit that he again shared his concerns with HR but that his complaints of discriminatory behavior were not investigated.

In February 2024, Adams’ complaint stated, his review received a rating of “needs improvement,” preventing him from qualifying for either a merit increase or bonus. Since then, Adams said, he has received a disciplinary action and has been put on a performance improvement plan.

The lawsuit stated that Adams again reported Fallon’s behavior to HR, saying he was being subjected “associational race discrimination,” but SMUD did no investigation.

SMUD officials, in their statement, said: “Not only does SMUD believe the case to be without merit, but the allegations also include fundamental misrepresentations, including the purpose of his performance management and disciplinary action. While SMUD appreciates the plaintiff has removed false allegations from the amended complaint, his story continues to shift and significant inaccuracies remain.”

SMUD also said it does not tolerate discriminatory behavior or retaliation of any kind.

Ayers’ attorney Michael Justice said that, after conducting depositions with 15 or so SMUD employees and collecting thousands of pages of evidence, he is looking forward to showing how Fallon has prevented Black employees from climbing the ladder in its procurement department.

SMUD told The Sacramento Bee that complaints by Ayers and the other two Black employees had been investigated and were shown to be unfounded.

Latest Stories

  • Appeals court signals it might be open to altering Donald Trump's $489 million civil fraud penalty

    NEW YORK (AP) — Some judges in a New York appeals court appeared receptive Thursday to possibly reversing or reducing a civil fraud judgment that stands to cost Donald Trump nearly $500 million. One judge called the former president’s penalty “troubling” and wondered if the state’s policing of private business transactions was “deterrence” or “mission creep.”

  • Naomi Campbell reacts after being banned as charity trustee

    Naomi Campbell reacts after being banned as charity trustee

  • Okanagan woman sues former doctor who sexually assaulted her

    A B.C. woman is suing her former doctor and the staff of his Vernon, B.C., medical clinic after the former physician was convicted of sexually assaulting her and two other women connected to his clinic. In July, Peter Inkpen was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on three counts of sexual assault. Inkpen is in court facing one additional count of sexual assault.The identities of the victims and the alleged victim in the ongoing trial are protected by a court-ordered publication ban. H

  • Smartmatic, Newsmax Settle Defamation Case on Eve of Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Smartmatic Corp. settled its defamation lawsuit against Newsmax Media Inc. over broadcasts claiming that the voting technology company rigged the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump, resolving the matter days before a jury trial was set to begin.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansClimate Migrants Stand to

  • Voting technology firm, conservative outlet reach settlement in 2020 election defamation case

    A settlement was reached Thursday in a defamation lawsuit brought by electronic voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic against conservative news outlet Newsmax for airing accusations about vote manipulation in the 2020 election made by allies of former President Donald Trump. The settlement was announced just a few hours after jury selection began in the lawsuit filed by Florida-based Smartmatic against Newsmax. Smartmatic claimed that Newsmax program hosts and guests made false and defamatory statements in November and December 2020 implying that Smartmatic participated in rigging the results and that its software was used to switch votes.

  • China's EV makers pull out all the stops to beat Tesla in autonomous driving race

    A battle for supremacy in autonomous driving is escalating in mainland China, as major electric vehicle (EV) makers speed up development of cars with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to lure buyers. Their effort to build intelligent cars in the world's largest automotive market represents a threat to Tesla's position as a global leader in self-driving, analysts said. "Preliminary autonomous driving systems have emerged as a new battlefront for electric car builders in China because they

  • EV sales in Europe hit a speed bump — and the US should be worried too

    Registrations of new EVs in Europe fell by 44% in August from the previous year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

  • Alex Jones’s Infowars to be auctioned off to help pay Sandy Hook families $1.5 billion

    Alex Jones’s Infowars business will be auctioned off to help pay for the $1.5 billion judgment awarded to the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, a Texas bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said in his ruling the proposed auctions were “fair, reasonable, and appropriate.” Infowars’s assets,…

  • These Bitcoin Miners Are Gearing Up to Cash in on Potential AI Windfall

    More and more crypto mining companies are diversifying into AI. This transition could create great buying opportunities in publically listed Bitcoin mining stocks. In this article, we'll take a look at stocks that may be posed to benefit the most from this pivot. Looking for actionable trade ideas to navigate the current market volatility? Unlock access to InvestingPro’s AI-selected stock winners for under $9 a month! The crypto-currency mining sector is undergoing a major transformation, with B

  • Oil Extends Sharp Drop on Prospect of More Saudi, Libyan Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid for the second day as Saudi Arabia was reportedly committed to increasing output in December, while Libya named its new central bank governor, opening the way to reviving some crude production.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWaiting for the Miracle of Ch

  • Russia expands Baltic ports as it eyes new grain markets

    Russia, the world's leading wheat exporter, is expanding its Baltic Sea ports as it aims to boost agricultural exports by 50% by 2030 while reducing dependence on traditional Black Sea routes, officials and executives said. The country, which exported at least 72 million metric tons of grain in the 2023/24 season, is looking at new markets in Latin America and Africa to diversify from its traditional grain markets in North Africa and the Middle East. It has relied on its Black Sea ports to handle booming agricultural exports for the past decades but the conflict with Ukraine has made the area risky for shipping with both sides regularly striking each other’s facilities and infrastructure.

  • SAP Staff Morale Plunges in Internal Survey Amid Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is facing swelling discontent among employees in its home market, according to an internal survey, as Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein pushes through a restructuring plan announced in January. Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesExclusive Palo Alto Gir

  • 'Nightmare' ahead: EU companies warn of coming regulatory clash with China

    Europe's business leaders are warning that a raft of incoming EU legislation will put companies on a direct collision course with laws in China, which could lead to partial "decoupling" of some supply chains. One of the laws bans products made using forced labour and another requires big firms to conduct human rights and environmental audits of their overseas suppliers. Both have been adopted by the EU but will take effect in 2027 after a three-year grace period. Businesses will be required to p

  • PayPal courts cross-border merchants in Shenzhen with expanded services in China

    US digital payments platform PayPal is stepping up efforts to support Chinese cross-border merchants with the launch of new services in Shenzhen, tapping into booming exports from the country despite economic headwinds. PayPal's China business recorded double-digit growth in the past year, Hannah Qiu, senior vice-president and China CEO of PayPal, said at a company event in the country's southern tech hub on Thursday. "This is impressive growth considering the pressure and challenges facing the

  • Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Eating in is in and eating out is out.

  • Annuity sales jump amid improved rates ‘as pension savers rush for security’

    Annuities sales increased by 38.7% between 2022/23 and 2023/24.

  • EU seeks to put brakes on China's fast fashion online retailers Shein, Temu

    China's online retailers - including fast-growing internet merchants Shein and Temu - are in the cross hairs of EU authorities amid concerns about the volume and quality of their products flooding the European market. Officials are studying a range of actions including the possibility of introducing customs duties on items that fall below the €150 (US$167) value threshold at which import taxes are applied. The European Commission has also considered punitive action against the transport subsidie

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Trading Below Intrinsic Value By Up To 48.2%

    With global markets reaching new highs following the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut, investors are eagerly seeking opportunities that may be trading below their intrinsic value. In this favorable market environment, identifying undervalued stocks can be particularly rewarding, as these investments have the potential to offer significant upside when their true worth is recognized.

  • Smartmatic, Newsmax settle over false claims about 2020 election being stolen

    Cable TV outlet Newsmax and the voting machine company Smartmatic settled a defamation lawsuit stemming from claims by Newsmax that the 2020 election was rigged, the cable operator announced Thursday.  

  • Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class or Rich

    In retirement, net worth shows the total result of a lifetime's savings, debts and investments. This measure is often more insightful than income, as it reveals your financial stability and whether...