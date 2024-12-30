Smuggled Baby Gorilla Rescued at Istanbul Airport

A baby western lowland gorilla being illegally shipped in a crate was intercepted at Turkey’s Istanbul Airport during a routine customs inspection, the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said on December 22.

Customs enforcement teams from the Ministry of Trade discovered the endangered baby gorilla inside a cage-type cargo shipment that was departing from Nigeria and destined for Bangkok.

The gorilla was put under the care of forestry officials and will remain under observation to ensure it is in good health, according to local reports.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry posted a short video of the five-month-old infant in a spacious enclosure with clean straw on December 28 with the caption, “Don’t worry, friends, I’m fine.” Credit: Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry via Storyful