This roadster is powered by a Roush 427Rthat puts out a healthy 530-horsepower!

Those familiar with the Shelby Cobra have certainly heard of Backdraft Racing and their high-quality craftsmanship of replica roadsters. Auto Cafe of Florida is pleased to offer the opportunity to snag this sinister 1965 Backdraft Racing Cobra RT4 Roadster.

This beautiful yet aggressively styled Cobra is finished in a glossy black and topped with a matte black center stripe bordered by contrasting red pinstripes. Further adding to its menacing appearance is the addition of LED headlights and clear front turn signals. Black wheels on all four corners add to its sinister aesthetic. With just 75 miles on the clock, this Cobra hasn't even been broken in yet.

Tucked neatly under the hood is a potent Roush 427R V8 engine that puts out an impressive 550-horsepower and 535 lb/ft of torque. That power is shifted down to the rear by a Tremec TKO600 5-speed manual transmission. Ceramic coated headers send gases through the distinctive side-pipe exhaust.

Peek inside the cockpit to a unique and immaculate interior with diamond stitching with red accents. Even the shift knob is red for an additional pop of color inside the car. Also inside the Cobra is an attractive carbon fiber dashboard embedded with Auto X gauges to monitor important vital signs. This modern antique roars to life thanks to a push-button start. This is the 4th revision from Backdraft Racing meaning that it has more cockpit space, additional legroom, wider seats, and better suspension and handling.

This modern twist on an American icon is listed as a 1965 Roadster on the title. Even better, this beautiful Cobra comes with a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty on the Roush engine and a one year warranty on the chassis.

If this stealthy 1965 Backdraft Racing Cobra RT4 Roadster would make the perfect addition to your garage, contact Auto Cafe of Florida today. The car is listed at $76,900, but feel free to submit an offer here.

