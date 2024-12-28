Snails on ‘edge of extinction’ released into wild after UK breeding success

Edd Dracott, PA
·3 min read

A snail may have been saved from the “edge of extinction” after more than 1,300 born in a world-first breeding programme from the UK were released into the wild.

The pea-sized Desertas Island land snail was once believed to have gone extinct after no sightings were recorded for more than a century, but conservationists from the UK and Madeira now hope to repopulate their North Atlantic home.

After two species of the snail were rediscovered on the rocky island of Desertas Granda in the Madeira archipelago, 60 out of less than 200 individuals were sent to Chester Zoo – where experts set about creating the right conditions for them to breed.

After several months, their efforts were a success and both species were successfully bred for the first time ever in human care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed with the perfect breeding conditions devised by Chester Zoo’s experts, more snails were then sent to the Bristol Zoological Society and Beauval Nature in France to further increase their population.

Now 1,329 snails bred through the programme have been sent to Bugio Island – where invasive species such as goats, mice and rats, which almost hunted them to extinction, have been removed.

The snails reintroduced to the island have been given markings in infra-red paint so they can be identified and monitored.

Conservationists spent months devising the perfect breeding conditions for the snails (Chester Zoo)
Conservationists spent months devising the perfect breeding conditions for the snails (Chester Zoo)

“When the snails first arrived in Chester the very future of the species was in our hands,” said Dr Gerardo Garcia, Chester Zoo’s head of ectotherms.

“As a zoo conservation community, we knew nothing about them.

“They’d never been in human care before and we had to start from a blank piece of paper and try to figure out what makes them tick: how to care for them, how to create an environment in which they could flourish, and how to encourage them to breed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These snails really were on the edge of extinction and the fact that we’ve now been able to give them a chance of making a comeback is testament to the efforts of many people: including our highly dedicated and skilled zookeepers who have spent countless hours caring for every individual snail.”

Chester Zoo invertebrate expert Heather Prince said it took the team a few months to “crack the breeding” of the snails.

The Desertas Islands in Madeira are a rocky habitat in the North Atlantic (Chester Zoo)
The Desertas Islands in Madeira are a rocky habitat in the North Atlantic (Chester Zoo)

“Crucially, we were then successful in breeding multiple generations,” she said.

“This was key because it meant we could then bring in the support of other zoos and establish a network, breeding them in the substantial numbers needed to have a chance of saving the species.”

Dinarte Teixeira, biologist and project manager at the Instituto das Florestas e Conservacao da Natureza, which discovered the animals, said: “These snails are incredibly precious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Desertas islands are the only place in the world where they can be found and so we’re striving to do everything we can to give them the best possible chance for the future.

“For 100 years we thought they’d gone forever, but now there’s new hope.”

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Tiger shark hunts inches from beach in 'on-your-toes' moment

    Florida Keys Travel this week shared dramatic footage showing a tiger shark chasing a turtle to the beach as something to ponder the “next time you think about visiting the Florida Keys.” The company added: “The wild beauty of the ocean always keeps you on your toes…

  • Ample rain and warmth on deck for Ontario as storm systems rolls in

    Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend

  • Weekend travel headaches possible as storm rolls into B.C.

    Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia

  • Another storm aims for the West Coast, hazardous travel for some in B.C.

    Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.

  • Bird poop may be the key to stopping the next flu pandemic. Here’s why.

    First come the horseshoe crabs. Hoisting their round, tank-like shells, they trundle out of the Delaware Bay under the first full moon in May to mate and lay their eggs.

  • One owl rescued by a Minnesota woman is euthanized; efforts to save the other continue

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One of the two owls rescued by a Minnesota woman in a story that went viral this week has died, but the other is still getting medical care.

  • Freezing rain threatens dangerous roads, sidewalks on Saturday

    Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Power restored for thousands on Boxing Day after storms hit southwest B.C.

    Environment Canada lifted all heavy rainfall and strong wind warnings for B.C. on Boxing Day, after storms wreaked havoc, leaving thousands of people without power on Christmas.A storm system brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h in exposed sections of the B.C. coast, leading to widespread ferry cancellations between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island and in straits and inlets in southwest B.C.At one point on Christmas Day, more than 8,000 B.C. Hydro customers were without power, as around 100

  • Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide

    A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year

  • Virginia Zoo Welcomes Birth of Adorable Pygmy Hippo

    The Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, has announced the rare and exciting arrival of a baby pygmy hippo on December 9.The calf was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release on December 24.The calf was already nursing and bonding with her mother and would soon be visible to visitors, the zoo said.A public poll was launched to help choose the calf’s name from a shortlist of four: Poppy, Juniper, Hammie Mae, or Omi. Polling closes on December 31 and the winning name would be revealed on New Year’s Day, the zoo said. Credit: Metro Richmond Zoo via Storyful

  • Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo

    The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a newborn pygmy hippo just before the holidays, the zoo announced in a press release on Dec 24. The pygmy hippo parents, Iris and Corwin, gave birth to a third little girl in the past 4.5 years. "This is Iris and Corwin's 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays," the zoo said.

  • Significant rainfall and warm up for Ontario this weekend

    Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend

  • Duke Energy files to recover $1.1 billion in hurricane costs

    Severe storms this year forced major U.S. utilities to shut down or slow power plant operations. Duke, the largest utility covering North and South Carolina, said the hurricanes hit its service territories and ripped away miles of transmission lines and power poles, leaving tens of thousands of its customers without electricity. The company said that residential customers' monthly bills will increase by about $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in March 2025 compared to February 2025, and that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.

  • Repair bill nearing $85M for Calgary Municipal Building

    The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur

  • Georgia to lift ban on drilling new irrigation wells as state recovers from drought, storms

    The ban had been in effect for more than a decade.

  • Watch: Venomous tiger snake found under baby's bouncy chair

    An Australian snake catcher responded to a Melbourne-area home where a deadly tiger snake was found lurking underneath a baby's bouncy chair.

  • It would be Pierce County’s largest geoduck farm. Locals fought it. Now the state decides

    Taylor Shellfish Farms applied for permits to raise geoducks in the lagoon in 2014.

  • Windsor-Essex Christmas bird counters spot a rare blackbird — and a few different owls

    Christmas bird counts in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas have so far turned up numerous owl sightings, a rare glimpse of a yellow-headed blackbird and a first-ever sighting of a sparrow common to the prairies.One birder, who has taken part in four counts so far this year, has seen five different species of owl. Namely, he's seen the tiny northern saw-whet owl, the stern-looking long-eared owl, the short-eared owl, the eastern screech owl and the mighty great horned owl. "In Windsor-Esse

  • Elon Musk’s Go-To Cost-Cutter Is Working for DOGE

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s deputy Steve Davis has spent more than 20 years helping the billionaire cut costs at businesses like SpaceX, the Boring Company and Twitter — making the engineer by training a natural choice for his new role at Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE for short.Most Read from BloombergMigrant Crisis Pushed US Homelessness to Record High in 2024Davis is helping recruit staff at DOGE, Musk’s effort to reduce government waste, in addition to his day job as pres

  • Glowing Red Lava Fountains Erupt at Kilauea in Spectacular Christmas Display

    Red lava fountains erupted at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24, as an eruption which began the day prior resumed.Footage released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountains erupting on the Halema‘uma‘u crater floor.The volcano is one of the world’s most active, and has erupted dozens of times since 1952, according to the USGS. Credit: @USGSVolcanoes via Storyful