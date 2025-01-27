From snakes to spiders, Iowa Reptile Show has unique pets to offer

Futurism

Little Friends We've heard of underground parties — but this is ridiculous. A recently released study authored by microbial ecologist Emil Ruff and his team of 20 fellow researchers has uncovered troves of microbes thriving in the place we least expect: the subsurface of the earth, far away from the life-giving energy of the sun. The international study is the culmination of eight years of research comparing over 1400 datasets from microbiomes all over the world — the first of its kind. Chief am