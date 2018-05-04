Snapchat adds Chewbacca filter for Star Wars Day

From Digital Spy

In case you haven't already realised, today is May 4, which means it's Star Wars Day! May the Fourth be with you!

And to celebrate, Snapchat has added a fun, and slightly scary, Chewbacca filter.

The social media platform has partnered with the Walt Disney Company to create the filter which can transform you into everyone's favourite Wookiee when in selfie mode. There's also a similar "May the 4th be With You" filter.

Related: Here's why no one really cares about Solo: A Star Wars Story

Snapchat is also offering a variety of Star Wars Bitmoji and stickers to enhance their Snaps, and those sharing their location on Snap Map will also get a lightsaber added to their icon.

But the best feature is perhaps the Lens, which works with the forward-facing camera, that shows Chewbacca teaching your Snapchat Bitmoji avatar to speak Wookiee.

Of course, fans have been having plenty of fun on Twitter

















May the fourth be with you... and this horrifying Snapchat filter. #MayTheFourth pic.twitter.com/1I9DECuJiV - 🇬🇧Sam Chester (@SamChester) May 4, 2018











