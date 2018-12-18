Snazzy new Jump e-bikes hint at Uber's e-scooter future

A swappable battery and no more clunky U-lock or keypad? These are just some of the changes coming in January on the red Jump electric-assist bicycles rentable through the Uber app.

The next generation of the shared bikes was announced Tuesday, almost a year after Uber acquired the bicycle company and integrated the bike service onto its main platform. In cities where Jump already has bikes, like San Francisco, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, and Washington, D.C., the bikes will roll out starting Jan. 7. Eventually, new cities will see the next generation of the red bicycles arrive this year.

The new bicycles will look a bit different from the older model. Nick Foley, Jump's head of product, called it a "generational refresh" during a preview of the new wheels this week. The most noticeable implementation is the new lock mechanism. Instead of the clunky U-lock, a thick flexible cable lock wraps around posts, and when engaged automatically locks the back wheel to itself. Foley noted that the U-lock, while effective, was from Jump's early days, seven years ago. After prototyping different locking systems, this new, easier-to-handle method came about.

Fancy new cable lock.

Image: sasha lekach / mashable

The old U-lock.

Image: sasha lekach / mashable

Additionally, the "computer" has moved from the back of the bike to a touch display on the dash. New information is now literally front and center, telling riders about charge levels, repair requests, and other features. Tapping or scanning the dash opens the bicycle that's controlled through the Uber app. There's also a secure phone holder, so riders can plug in directions into a navigation app while pedaling.

Riding like a pro, with a little help from a map.

