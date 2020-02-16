The Sneakers Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are on Sale Right Now

Though we're used to Kate Middleton blessing us with graceful ball gowns and sparkling tiaras, the Duchess of Cambridge knows no casual outfit is complete without a few key essentials: a comfy top, a pair of jeans that make you look (and feel) like a million bucks, and a pair of classic white sneakers.

While the royal's lineup consists of mostly pumps, the Duchess of Cambridge isn't above a good pair of trainers when the occasion calls. And it just so happens Kate Middleton's sneakers of choice are among the most affordable out there, especially today.

The mother of three has worn the Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker on repeat over the past few years—and they're currently on sale on Amazon for under $50. Honestly, you might even want to stock up on more than one pair at this price because you're going to want to wear them as much as Middleton does.