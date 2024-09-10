‘SNL’ Adds Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline to Cast; Chloe Troast Departs

“Saturday Night Live” has added three new featured players for its milestone 50th season: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline. Meanwhile, Chloe Troast — who made her “SNL” debut in Season 49 — is departing, Variety has confirmed.

“Unfortunately I was not asked back to ‘SNL’ this season. I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards,” Troast wrote on her Instagram story on Monday. “I wanna thank everyone who supported me. Especially everyone who came to see my tour this summer, wore costumes from characters and had such wonderful things to say. You mean everything to me. I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love.”

In addition to the new cast members, “SNL” is promoting Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker to the main cast.

Padilla has been a member of the Groundlings, an improvisational and sketch comedy troupe, since 2021. This year, she made guest appearances on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and NBC’s “Night Court.”

Wakim is a Lebanese American stand-up comedian, actor and writer. He has performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and was named the New Face of Comedy at the 2022 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

L.A. native Wickline was a cast member on TikTok’s live show, “Stapleview,” which launched in March of 2022. She also performs sketch comedy on tour.

Deadline was first to report the “SNL” news.

