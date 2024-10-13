‘SNL’: Ariana Grande’s Celine Dion Romanticizes UFC Fighting With Theme Song

Ariana Grande’s turn as Saturday Night Live guest host showcased her skill at imitating other artists.

In a sketch on the NBC late-night show, Grande gave life to Canadian singer Celine Dion.

More from Deadline

“Football, it is a sport that connects who we are to who we were,” Grande says as Dion. “That is why last week, I, Celine Dion, made a promo for Sunday Night Football, OK? But football isn’t the only sport that connects us to our past.”

Grande’s Dion explains that “there is another sport whose timeless emotion ignite the bittersweet memories that live inside my soul and the octagon.”

It is then revealed that Grande’s Dion is talking about UFC and dedicates a theme song called “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

The song notes how violent and dangerous UFC is, with Grande’s Dion singing, “There was breaking of bones and there were knees to the balls.”

Grande’s Dion also describes the great “memories” of the physical damage that practicing this sport does to its fighters like, “a woman in a sports bra with the tightest French braids and the flattest face, an angry man with a cauliflower ear and a sideways nose…”

Grande, as Dion, also mocks the UFC commentators, which includes Joe Rogan, describing them as “all bald and in the shiniest of shirts.”

“That is the beauty of the UFC,” Grande adds as violent images are shown on screen, “The tension, the skill…”

Check out the sketch in the video below.

Celine Dion Sports Promo pic.twitter.com/xvBo0EtrkR — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 13, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.