‘SNL’ Bit Cut for Time Features Cast Members Being Mistaken for the Menendez Brothers | Video

Marcello Hernández and Michael Longfellow were set to visit “Weekend Update” this week, but their bit was cut for time. However, “SNL” shared an unaired version of the desk segment online where they offer last minute Halloween costume suggestions to anyone who needed them — after explaining how their own costumes didn’t exactly hit right. Introduced as “two guys dressed as doctors,” the pair revealed they were repeatedly mistaken for the Menendez brothers.

“We thought people would see two doctors and start banging pots and pans together for us, like during the pandemic,” Longfellow said. Hernández interjected, “Instead, people keep yelling things like, ‘You’re innocent!’ and ‘You’re so hot.'”

The pair were also asked to “kiss each other,” Longfellow continued, referencing the controversial incest angle of Ryan Murphy’s recent “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

“The Netflix show and the TikTok have made the Menendez brothers sex symbols,” Hernández explained.

The pair then offered suggestions for last-minute costumes that could be mistaken for something else this year. The first was one that “Update” anchor Colin Jost assumed was John Travolta, as it was clearly modeled on the actor’s hit movie “Saturday Night Fever” — but the pair quickly explained could be mistaken for “guy on his way to a Diddy White Party.”

The second costume showed an adult woman and a young girl in bathrobes covered in cats and their hair in curlers. Jost, who had caught on to the theme by now, suggested, “Childless cat ladies?”

No, came the answer. This costume was “Haitian dinner.”

The third costume appeared to be Elliott and E.T. — but was actually “Kamala’s border policy.”

The pair cycled through a few more costumes before they landed on the final one — two young boys dressed in suits, which Jost shared could be kids playing himself and fellow “Update” anchor Michael Che. Jost “got that one right,” said Hernández, but the costume was actually sold as “two secret Trump voters.”

You can watch the full “Weekend Update” desk bit, “Two Guys Dressed as Doctors Share Last-Second Halloween Ideas,” in the video above.

