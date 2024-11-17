‘SNL’: Bowen Yang Reprises Charli XCX Impersonation In ‘Wicked’ Audition With Charli XCX As Adele & Troye Sivan, Dana Carvey As Al Pacino

When Bowen Yang introduced his impersonation of Charli xcx on Saturday Night Live a month and a half ago, it got the British singer’s seal of approval. Tonight, Yang got to reprise the role alongside Charli xcx herself who was hosting the episode.

The Wicked audition sketch featured actors and other celebrities trying out for the upcoming movie starring Ariana Grande as Gilda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Yang, who actually stars in Wicked as Pfannee of Phan Hall, played Charli XCX and Charli XCX portrayed her tour co-headliner Troye Sivan as the two auditioned together for the roles of Glinda and Elphaba.

Charli XCX and Yang both pulled off double duty in the sketch, with Charli XCX also playing fellow British singer Adele and Yang reprising his Fran Lebowitz. Meanwhile, SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, which portrayed Troye Sivan in the September skit alongside Yang’s Charli XCX, this time impersonated Bernie Sanders.

Chloe Fineman showed off her impersonation prowess as Sydney Sweeney, Martha Stewart, JoJo Siwa and Leslie Mann; Marcello Hernández was Sebastian Maniscalco, Devon Walker was Shannon Sharpe.

Additionally, SNL alum Dana Carvey, who appeared as Joe Biden in the Cold Open, revisited his Al Pacino impersonation, which has tried on a few times before.

You can watch the Wicked audition sketch above.

In the Sept. 28 episode of SNL, hosted by Jean Smart, Charli xcx (Yang) hosted The Talk Talk Show with Troye Sivan (Sherman). You can watch it below.

