SNL Casts Alec Baldwin as RFK Jr., Sarah Sherman as Matt Gaetz — Watch Video

Saturday Night Live staged a private Oval Office meeting between James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump and Dana Carvey’s Joe Biden — a meeting that ultimately got interrupted by two of Trump’s cabinet picks.

First up was U.S. Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz, played by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman. After greeting Trump and Biden with a Glenn Quagmire-esque “Giggity,” Gaetz assured the president-elect that he would do a great job for him. ” If anyone tries to break the law, I’ll tell them what I told my eyebrows: freeze!” the former Florida representative exclaimed. “Of course, I had to resign from Congress because the confirmation process comes at the busiest time of year for me — girls’ volleyball season.”

More from TVLine

Next came former Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin, who made his debut as former independent presidential candidate-turned-Trump lackey Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“I just wanted to tell you again that I’m so honored to be the head of the Health and Human Services,” RFK Jr. said, “a department Americans need to teach them how to be healthy, and by someone like me, a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain.”

After Trump told RFK Jr. that he was looking forward to seeing “what you do with this country, in terms of health and measles outbreak,” the vaccine skeptic promised that he cares “deeply about a woman’s right to choose — to choose to give her child polio. I just wish people would take my appointment more seriously.” He then excused himself to tend to a dead dolphin in his car.

President Biden and President-Elect Trump meet to discuss the transition of power pic.twitter.com/e2Q9p7icGZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 17, 2024

Once Trump and Biden were alone again, Biden told his former opponent that if he was still in the race, he would have beaten him “like a drum” on Election Day.

“Joe, that’s one of the craziest things I ever heard anyone say,” Trump responded. “And for that reason, I’d like to offer you a position in my cabinet.”

But Joe had to turn him down. “I need to take a little time off from this place,” he said. As for what he’ll do next? “I’ll do what every worn-down old guy does: I’m going to fight Jake Paul.”

Paul Mescal

SNL Season 50 Hosts & Musical Guests

View List

Watch the cold open above, then grade this week’s SNL in our poll.

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.