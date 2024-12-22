‘SNL’: Colin Jost & Michael Che Get Personal In Wild ‘Joke Swap’ With Scarlett Johansson Watching

Scarlett Johansson has admitted how much she dreads her husband Colin Jost and his Weekend Update co-host Michael Che’s popular Joke Swap segment, in which each gets to read jokes written by the other, sight unseen.

Once again, Jost was made to do jokes about Johansson — and this time, viewers could see her reaction from backstage. (Jonansson was one of several members of Saturday Night Live‘s Five-Timers club who showed up in the Cold Open to initiate tonight’s host Martin Short.)

Jost and Che traditionally humiliate each other in the segment but they took that to the next level this time with a slew of highly inappropriate jokes as Jost was forced to read his “in a Black voice,” starting with a slavery reparations dig.

The audience — and Jost — knew a Johansson joke is coming, and when her photo appeared, it was greeted by a mix of cheers and groans by the audience and a “why?!” by Jost. Dedicating the line “to my boo, Scarlett Johannson,” he noted that she just celebrated her 40th birthday, “which means I’m about to get up outta there!”

There was more.

“We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t seen no pictures of him yet — because he Black as hell!”

Johansson’s was seen shacking her head in disbelief backstage. That turned into a shock when a THIRD joke was made at her expense by Jost — and it did was very R-rated.

Referencing Costco’s recent decision to remove the roast beef sandwich from its menu, Jost stated that he’s been “eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid,” adding, “Nah, nah, I’m just playin’ baby, you know I don’t go downtown… That’s gay as hell!” Ouch!

Che didn’t get through the joke swap unscathed either.

He attributed the box-office success of Moana 2 to the fact that “like me and my good friend Jeffrey Epstein used to say, there’s nothing like an island adventure with a teenage girl,” before adding “I’m just kidding, I would never ever sleep with a girl as dark as Moana.”

By the time Jay-Z’s photo was displayed later in the segment, Che was going full “no man, no, no, no.” He did proceed to address the rape allegations against both Jay-Z and Diddy, telling the latter that “we’re Bad Boys for life” and that “I’ll say the same thing I always said at your parties: I will help get you off.”

You can watch the video above.

Jonahsson spoke about the Joke Swap, which Jost and Che typically do in the Christmas and season finale episodes of SNL, in a July interview.

“We need to go into like, witness protection after that night,” she joked. “Like, I am absolutely terrified we’re gonna be like, targeted. It’s so bad. I black out for that period of the night. I don’t — I actually don’t remember it.”

