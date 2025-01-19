'SNL': Dave Chappelle Reflects On Jimmy Carter's 'Empathy' Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

“Saturday Night Live” host Dave Chappelle used a lengthy opening monologue to remind Americans of former President Jimmy Carter’s “empathy” just days before Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Monday.

The controversial comedian, who sat for the majority of his monologue, rose from his stool to remark on the recent death of Carter, noting that he isn’t qualified to say whether he was a “bad” or “good” president in his lifetime.

He then turned to Carter’s visit to Israel around the release of his 2006 book, “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid,” noting that the Israeli government warned him that it was “too dangerous” for him to go to Palestine on the trip.

“And man, Jimmy Carter went anyway. I will never forget the images of a former American president walking with little to no security while thousands of Palestinians were cheering him on,” Chappelle said.

“And when I saw that picture, it brought tears to my eyes,” he added. “I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s a good president, but that right there, I am sure, is a great man.’ It made me feel very proud.”

Earlier in the monologue, Chappelle, whose transphobic jokes have sparked controversy in recent years, declared that he was “tired” of being controversial as he noted that it was “way too soon” to joke about the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

But after winking to the crowd and pausing for laughter, he took aim at people commenting on the celebrities who have lost their homes amid the fires, claiming that some have said, “Yeah, it serves these celebrities right” and “I hope the houses burned down.”

“You see that? That right there, that’s why I hate poor people,” Chappelle quipped. “Because they can’t see past their own pain.”

At the end of his monologue, Chappelle tied both the fires and Carter’s visit together as he sent a message to President-elect Trump.

“The presidency is no place for petty people,” said Chappelle, who notably hosted the first “SNL” episode after Trump’s 2016 election win and the show following Joe Biden’s election win back in 2020.

“So, Donald Trump, I know you watch the show. Man, remember, whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you,” he continued. “Whether they like you or not, the whole world is counting on you.”

“And I mean this when I say this. Good luck. Please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time,” he added. “Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”

Check out more of Chappelle’s “SNL” monologue below.

