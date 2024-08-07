SNL fans want Steve Martin to play Tim Walz and they're absolutely right

We know this much: Maya Rudolph is reportedly returning to play VP Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live this fall during election season, which is great news.

But now that we know who her pick is for a running mate -- Minnesota governor Tim Walz, who used to be a football coach -- who should play him on SNL?

There are a few names I saw thrown around on Tuesday after the announcement, but the one that stuck out was ... Steve Martin! Makes a lot of sense, doesn't it? It's not just the white hair, either.

Here's a roundup of folks who agree:

SNL get Steve Martin on the phone NOW pic.twitter.com/7AbHn2zAFU — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) August 6, 2024

so Steve Martin is definitely gonna play Walz on SNL right pic.twitter.com/EnMRjXzPni — Abby Barr (@1AbbyRoad) August 6, 2024

I just went to Steve Martin’s IG and this was one of his most recent pictures… oh he has to do SNL now 😭😭🙌🏽🐷 pic.twitter.com/LOcfEglc04 — J H (@SonOfJames32) August 6, 2024

Steve Martin is sure to be tapped to be Tim Walz on @nbcsnl right? Has to be. — Random Recess (@RandomRecess) August 6, 2024

