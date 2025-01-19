‘SNL’ Gets Groans for Oral Sex Joke About Trump and Zuckerberg

Colin Jost set his sights on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during “Weekend Update,” in a joke that got some audible groans—and then applause—from the live audience.

“Meta CEO and Puerto Rican gigolo Mark Zuckerberg flew down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Donald Trump,” Jost said, “And boy are his knees tired.”

The joke referred to Zuckerberg’s recent announcements about controversial changes to Facebook, which have been described by many critics as shameless pro-Trump bootlicking.

Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/C2xbfXpxqW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 19, 2025

Jost also reacted to the release of Trump’s new official inaugural portrait.

“Trump is trying to look so hardcore in this photo, I’m surprised he didn’t add a parental advisory sticker and a durag,” he said.

But before President Joe Biden leaves the White House, he also got some parting shots from the “Weekend Update“ duo.

“President Biden said that the Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks were one of the toughest negotiations he had ever experienced,“ Jost said. ”The hardest part was convincing both sides that he was still the president.”

Co-anchor Michael Che focused on the president’s farewell address, joking that Biden “triumphantly rode off into the pavement,” Che said, before showing footage of him crashing his bike. He then added, “Biden defended his administration’s accomplishments by ending every sentence with, ‘You ungrateful bastards.’”

Che earned perhaps the biggest applause of the night with a joke about another former president: Bill Clinton.

“President Biden announced that a Navy aircraft carrier will be named in honor of Bill Clinton,” he said. “The carrier will also honor Bill Clinton by being covered in seamen.”