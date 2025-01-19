'SNL' host Dave Chappelle delivers message to Trump: 'Do better next time'

Dave Chappelle has a message for President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration.

The comedian concluded a nearly 17-minute "Saturday Night Live" monologue, during which he joked about everything from the Los Angeles fires to the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, by speaking directly to the incoming president.

"I know you watch the show," he joked, addressing Trump.

"Remember: Whether people voted for you or not, they're all counting on you," Chappelle said. "Whether they like you or not, they're all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you. I mean this when I say this: Good luck. Please, do better next time."

Dave Chappelle during promos for "Saturday Night Live" on Jan. 14, 2025

Before his message to Trump, the comic offered up a sincere tribute to former president Jimmy Carter, who died last month. Chappelle recalled being moved seeing Carter visit Israel and travel to Palestinian territory around the release of his 2006 book "Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid." He said he will "never forget the images of a former American president walking with little-to-no security while thousands of Palestinians were cheering him on."

Chappelle added that this made him think, "I don't know if that's a good president, but that right there, I am sure, is a great man."

With that in mind, the comedian said the "presidency is no place for petty people," and he urged Trump, and "all of us," "Do not forget your humanity, and please, have empathy for displaced people, whether they're in the Palisades or Palestine."

Chappelle's monologue was unusually long for "SNL" and saw the comedian sit on a stool with the lights dimmed. Earlier in the set, he spoke about the deadly Los Angeles fires and joked that seeing comments from those who have no empathy for celebrities who lost their homes is "why I hate poor people."

Chappelle also discussed the sexual assault allegations against Combs, joking that he "wasn't invited" to the embattled music mogul's parties and that this made him realize, "Oh my God, I'm ugly." Combs has denied the allegations of assault.

The "Chappelle's Show" star previously hosted the first "SNL" after Trump's election win in 2016. He wished the incoming president luck at the time and said, "I'm going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too."

In the last "SNL" cold open before the inauguration, an MSNBC panel vowed to change the way it covers Trump during his second term by not becoming distracted by all of his most outrageous statements.

"This time around, we're not going to get sucked in by every new shiny, crazy statement from Trump," Ego Nwodim's Joy Reid said. "We need to focus on what he does, not what he says."

But in the sketch, the panel's discussion was repeatedly interrupted by increasingly absurd new Trump comments, including that he would "like to trade Connecticut for Italy" and will "end fire by filling the 'Up' house with water balloons."

Eventually, the panel cut away to Trump (James Austin Johnson) delivering a speech addressing the ban of TikTok in the United States.

"We love TikTok, don't we?" Johnson's Trump said. "We love TikTok. We used to hate it, but then it, quite frankly, in many ways, got me elected, so now we love it."

"SNL" will return next week with Timothée Chalamet performing double duties as host and musical guest.

During the show's goodnights segment, Chappelle was seen hugging and celebrating the broadcast with other "SNL" cast members, including Bowen Yang.

The interaction comes a year after Yang sparked speculation that he wasn't pleased with the controversial comedian's surprise appearance during a Season 49 episode hosted by Dakota Johnson. During the Jan. 27, 2024, show, Yang was spotted standing on the opposite end of the stage with his arms crossed, which some media outlets interpreted as Yang "distancing" himself from Chappelle.

"I stand where I always stand on goodnights. It was not a physical distance that anyone was creating," Yang told Variety in June 2024. "It had to do with so many things that were completely internal."

When asked about his feelings on Chappelle's appearance, the gay actor-comedian added: "It was about other people's response in the show. I was just confused, that was it."

Chappelle has a history of making trans- and homophobic remarks in his stand-up sets, including in his 2019 Netflix special "Sticks and Stones," in which he said "the alphabet people (LGBTQ)" don't care for him. The 51-year-old comic stoked further controversy with his 2021 special "The Closer," "which led to a walkout from Netflix employees, and 2023's "The Dreamer."

