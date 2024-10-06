'SNL' Imagines Kamala Harris Knuckling It Through Chummy VP Debate

This weekend “Saturday Night Live” roasted both sides of the political aisle for the bizarre bromance that played out at Tuesday’s vice presidential debate.

During the cold open, Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris found herself flummoxed as she watched the action from her living room with husband Doug Emhoff, played by Andy Samberg.

Harris tried to keep her cool as her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, played by Jim Gaffigan, nervously fielded questions from CBS moderators, Norah O’Donnell, played by Heidi Gardner, and Margaret Brennan, played by Chloe Fineman.

As Walz got off to a shaky start after being asked about conflict in the Middle East, she sipped her wine and said, “I kind of wish I had picked Josh right now.”

“Oh, Josh Shapiro?” Samberg’s Emhoff wondered, referring to the Pennsylvania governor who was on Harris’ short list for VP.

“No, Josh cabernet,” she replied, uncorking another bottle to top up her drink.

When the debate spoof got to Walz’s real-life gaffe about befriending school shooters, Rudolph’s Harris squeezed her glass so hard it shattered.

Things only got more awkward as the Democratic governor praised former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio,) played by Bowen Yang, for dancing around the issues.

After the politicians remarked on their “common ground” and longingly gazed at each other rom-com style, an irate Harris spit out her wine and wondered aloud, “Why are they friends? Why are they vibing?”

“SNL” veteran Dana Carvey then wandered into the scene as a bumbling President Joe Biden, who haplessly told his second-in-command, “The vice president doesn’t matter! Who the hell was Obama’s VP? Nobody knows!”

In the end, Rudolph’s Harris proclaimed the debate was “a huge victory, rejoicing at pollsters’ news that it “made no difference.”

For more punchlines, watch the full sketch below.

