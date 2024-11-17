Saturday Night Live Taps Paul Mescal to Host in December — Who Will Serve as Musical Guest?

Saturday Night Live has enlisted a big-screen Gladiator to host its next episode.

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal will preside over the Dec. 7 installment, which will mark his Studio 8H debut. He’ll be joined by first-time musical guest Shaboozey.

Thus far, SNL has welcomed Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Bill Burr and Charli XCX as hosts for its milestone 50th season. Musical guests have included Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and XCX.

Read on for more about who’s hosted SNL already this season, complete with reader grades for each episode. What do you think of SNL’s choice of hosts? Who else do you want to see host in Season 50? Hit the comments and make your voice heard!

Sept. 28: Jean Smart/Jelly Roll

The Emmy-winning Hacks star kicked off Season 50 by hosting the premiere, with musical guest Jelly Roll. The episode also marked the return of SNL alum Maya Rudolph as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris; watch her holding dueling rallies with James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump. TVLine readers gave the episode a grade of B+.

Oct. 5: Nate Bargatze/Coldplay

The stand-up comedian returned for his second time as host after his debut last season (which included the viral “Washington’s Dream” sketch), with musical guest Coldplay. The episode included a parody of the JD Vance-Tim Walz VP debate and a new Lonely Island digital short, and it earned a B grade from TVLine readers.

Oct. 12: Ariana Grande/Stevie Nicks

The pop superstar hosted SNL for the second time this fall, with iconic vocalist and rock pioneer Stevie Nicks as musical guest. Grande brought down the house with a show-stopping musical monologue and later did dueling Jennifer Coolidge impressions with cast member Chloe Fineman, earning a B+ grade from TVLine readers in the process.

Oct. 19: Michael Keaton/Billie Eilish

Fresh off his encore as the titular ghoul in the big-screen sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Keaton returned to host SNL for the fourth time, accompanied by musical guest Billie Eilish. He couldn’t escape his Beetlejuice character, either, as his monologue was interrupted by Andy Samberg and Mikey Day, both dressed in full Beetlejuice garb and showing off their best impressions. TVLine readers weren’t impressed, though: They gave the episode a B- grade.

Nov. 2: John Mulaney/Chappell Roan

Former SNL writer and current stand-up comic Mulaney hosted the show for the sixth time in November, joined by rising pop sensation Chappell Roan as musical guest. (Mulaney last hosted in February 2022.) His episode opened with a surprise cameo from presidential candidate Kamala Harris, just days before the 2024 election. SNL alum Pete Davidson returned as well for one of Mulaney’s signature musical sketches. TVLine readers gave the episode a B+ grade.

Nov. 9: Bill Burr/Mk.gee

Comedian Bill Burr hosted SNL‘s first post-election episode, taking the baton from Dave Chappelle (who previously hosted the post-election outings in 2016 and 2020). It was Burr’s second time hosting; indie singer-songwriter Mk.gee made his debut as musical guest. The episode featured SNL cast members sarcastically kissing up to Donald Trump after his decisive victory, and Burr’s monologue saw him offer some advice to post-Trump female candidates. But TVLine readers weren’t amused: They saddled the episode with a D+ grade.

Nov. 16: Charli XCX/Charli XCX

Hot off her Brat Summer, pop singer Charli XCX pulled double duty, serving as both host (for the first time) and musical guest (for the third time).

Dec. 7: Paul Mescal/Shaboozey

Following the release of Gladiator II (on Nov. 22), Paul Mescal will make his SNL hosting debut. He’ll be joined by musical guest (and fellow Studio 8H first-timer) Shaboozey.

