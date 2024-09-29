‘SNL’ Jokes About Chappell Roan Fan Harassment With Bowen Yang Dressed as Celebrity Hippo Moo Deng: ‘We Both Deserve Patience and Grace’

During the “Weekend Update” segment of “SNL,” Bowen Yang transformed into Moo Deng, the pygmy hippopotamus from Thailand who has become a viral sensation in recent weeks. Yang used the moment to draw parallels between the hippo and pop superstar Chappell Roan.

“Weekend Update” host Colin Jost noted that visitors have begun throwing bananas and shellfish at internet star Moo Deng in her zoo enclosure in order to get the hippo’s attention. “Here to comment is Moo Deng,” said Jost, as Yang slid over in full costume. He chronicled the hippo’s busy schedule, saying, “For the past 10 weeks, I have been going nonstop. Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose.”

Moo Deng compared her experiences with those of Roan, who recently announced she needed to take a break from performing and focus on her health. “It has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries,” Yang said to Jost and Michael Che.

Yang added, “Reminder: women owe you nothing. When I’m in my enclosure tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee, I am at work. That is the project. Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I’m your parasocial bestie or because you appreciate my talent.”

When asked by Jost what Moo Deng’s talent is, Yang said, “Having a slippery body that bounces. Colin, before me, the only hippos in media were either hungry hungry [hippos, the board game] or Jada Pinkett Smith in ‘Madagascar.’ But now, I’m your favorite hippo’s favorite hippo,” he said, referencing an in-joke with Chappell Roan fans. (Roan has called herself “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.”)

“It must be so stressful having the whole world watching you,” said Jost. Yang agreed and said, “Honestly, sometimes I feel like I live my life in a cage, like an animal trapped in a zoo for people to look at.” Jost quipped, “Well, that’s kind of what you are.”

Jost noted, “Your life sounds a lot like Chappell Roan’s lately. Do you know Chappell Roan?” Moo Deng retorted, “I’m 10 weeks old, Colin, of course I know Chappell Roan. By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health…it’s what society does. It puts young women on pedestals only to know them down with shellfish.”

Moo Deng then announced she would not be making an endorsement in the presidential election (another nod to Roan, who has been criticized for not endorsing a candidate).

Roan will make her own “Saturday Night Live” debut on Nov. 2, when she will perform as the musical guest with John Mulaney as host.

Roan, who skyrocketed to fame this year with songs like “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Hot to Go!,” has made headlines recently for her comments about “entitled” and “creepy” fans who have stalked and harassed her. Earlier this week she issued a video statement defending her stance to not endorse a candidate for president, saying there are “problems on both sides.” A day later, she further clarified her stance, saying she is “voting for fucking Kamala” because “fuck Trump,” but also “fuck some of the shit that’s gone down in the Democratic party.” The next day, Roan canceled her performances at the All Things Go music festivals in New York and Washington, D.C., writing in a statement, “I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.”

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health,” Roan added. “I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”

