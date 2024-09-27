“SNL”'s Marcello Hernández Says He Loves Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney and Chloe Troast: 'Sad' to See Them Exit (Exclusive)

As the season 50 premiere of 'Saturday Night Live' approaches, the comedian tells PEOPLE it feels like "school's about to start"

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Marcello Hernandez attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood party at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, in Santa Monica, California, August 8, 2024

Marcello Hernández is ready for his return to Studio 8H.

The 27-year-old comedian is entering his third season as a Saturday Night Live cast member, and Saturday's season 50 premiere will mark his debut as part of the main cast after two years as a featured player.

Calling himself a "lucky, lucky young boy," Hernández tells PEOPLE it feels like "school's about to start."

"I'm just happy to be back," he says. "I'm excited. It's going to be fun."

Hernández's promotion was announced by SNL earlier this month, alongside the news that Chloe Troast would not be returning to the show. Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson had already confirmed their exits on social media over the summer.

"I mean, I spent two years with Punkie and Molly and one year with Chloe at the show, and I love them," he says of the cast changes. "I love Molly. I love Punkie a lot. And Chloe's very talented."

"It's sad that they're not going to be on the show, but at the end of the day, I love them and support them, so that's all you can do," he adds.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Bad Bunny, Marcello Hernandez, Punkie Johnson during the 'Telenovela' sketch on Oct. 21, 2023 on 'Saturday Night Live'

As three new faces join the ranks of the famed late-night comedy sketch show — Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline — Hernández says he's looking forward to getting back into the swing of things on the hit NBC show.

"I haven't been able to really hang out with the new cast [yet], but I'll see them soon," he says. "It's going to be like summer camp."

Hernández jokes that you "can't miss" that the cast is heading into a historic season for the show, but he is not thinking of it any differently, adding, "I'm approaching it like year one."

As he looks back on his first two years at the show, the people he's gotten to meet and the comedy he's gotten to perform are staggering.

One of the crazier parts is "meeting people that I never thought I would meet," he says, before sharing some of the stars who have left him particularly starstruck.

"Tom Hanks, Bad Bunny, Pedro [Pascal], Ana de Armas... Everybody that has come to the show has been crazy... Karol G, Billie Eilish, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig," he continues. "Just meeting everybody has been incredible — and getting to see them work. It's a blessing."



José "Tutes" Tutivén Marcello Hernandez serves up cocktails with Buchanan's Whisky at the grand opening of Café Colmado in NYC

He also got the chance to meet Snoop Dogg at the Summer Olympics in Paris in July, who is someone he "never thought I'd be around."

"I met Snoop Dogg at the Olympics, and I was like, 'Oh my God,'" he recalls, though when asked if the iconic rapper knew who he was, Hernández admits, "No, I don't think so... But everybody knows Snoop."

"It means a lot to me," he adds of the opportunities he's been offered since his SNL debut three years ago. "I wish my grandmother could see some of it."

Saturday Night Live season 50 premieres Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.



