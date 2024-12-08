'SNL': Matt Gaetz Goes To Church To Cap Off 'Most Satanic Year In History'

The Church Lady, played by Dana Carvey, called on former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), played by Sarah Sherman, to “repent” for his sins during the cold open of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

“There’s only 17 days left in Christmas,” Carvey reminded Sherman, a guest on the latest edition of the mock “Church Chat” talk show.

“You had me at 17,” Sherman replied, a dig at Donald Trump’s ex-attorney general pick who withdrew himself from consideration for the post amid allegations that he attended sex parties with minors.

Carvey, who reprised his iconic Church Lady character in the cold open, declared that it was “great to be back to ring out” 2024, which he called the “most satanic year in history.”

The Church Lady then invited Gaetz onto the show as the former congressman appeared with an exaggerated eyebrow-raising look, an apparent jab at his appearance during this summer’s Republican National Convention.

The Church Lady went on to press him over what she called his “sexual picadillos.”

“And they wrote a whole report about it, but somehow we never got to see it, did we? Isn’t that convenient?” Carvey said in a reference to the House Ethics Committee not releasing its report on an investigation into Gaetz.

“For me, it is. Yes,” Sherman replied.

You can check out more of the cold open, which also features “SNL” alum David Spade’s portrayal of Hunter Biden, below.

