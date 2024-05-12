'SNL': Maya Rudolph's Beyoncé Can't Handle The Heat In Wild 'Hot Ones' Parody

“Saturday Night Live” host Maya Rudolph returned to play Beyoncé only to complain of her bones on fire during a wild “Hot Ones” sketch this weekend.

The “SNL” alum appeared alongside host Sean Evans (played by Mikey Day) as she parodied First We Feast’s popular YouTube series for a thirdtime (First We Feast and HuffPost share a parent company, BuzzFeed, Inc.).

“There’s a lyric in ‘YA YA,’ ‘Whole lotta red in that white and blue,’ what’s that mean to you?” Day asked.

“I forget,” replied Rudolph, who was dressed like Queen Bey in her “Cowboy Carter” album artwork.

“This wing is stompin’ my ass. Damn, my bones are hot. That wing was a real one. Ooh, you’re ’bout to make me sing — this ain’t Texas.”

Rudolph, who told Day to shut his “Charlie Brown lookin’ ass up” and tossed a glass of milk in his face, compared the host to Gollum and declared that he gave the “world’s baddest bitch swamp ass on YouTube.”

She later called on her assistant (played by Kenan Thompson) to put lotion in her mouth to cool off from the wings.

“Oooh, Sean Evans it’s not workin’, why can’t I slay this?” Queen Bey questioned.

