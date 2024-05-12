On 'SNL,' Maya Rudolph's Beyoncé still can't slay Mikey Day's 'Hot Ones' spicy wings

Maya Rudolph returned to "Saturday Night Live" − and so did her Beyoncé impression.

The former "SNL" cast member hosted a Mother's Day episode this weekend and once again starred as Beyoncé, this time struggling her way through an episode of "Hot Ones."

In the sketch, a sequel to one from 2021, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer eats increasingly hot wings on the YouTube talk show. "This was the only thing I have attempted that I did not slay," she says, referring to the original sketch. Despite going into the interview confident, she almost immediately loses control and struggles to speak after eating a spicy wing.

As the wings get hotter, Rudolph's Beyoncé starts speaking in tongues and demands that the show blur her face so she can burp before tossing milk in host Sean Evans' (Mikey Day) face. Kenan Thompson plays Beyoncé's assistant, who helps her cool off her mouth with expensive cocoa butter. By the end of the sketch, Thompson's assistant character flashes Evans with a "Men in Black" style neuralyzer, insisting that Beyoncé was never there.

In honor of Mother's Day, Rudolph, who was hosting "SNL" for the third time, opened the show with an elaborate musical monologue declaring to "SNL" viewers that she is "your mother." The comedian referenced some classic "SNL" sketches in song as she performed her way through the studio and back to the stage.

As has become "SNL" tradition, the "Mother's Day" episode eschewed a traditional cold open to start with the show's cast members onstage with their actual mothers.

Mikey Day's mother embraced her status as "Butt-Head's mom" after his role in the viral "Beavis and Butt-Head" sketch, Chloe Fineman's mom told a risqué joke about her father − "Tom Brady's marriage finished so quickly, I thought it was your dad" − and Colin Jost donned a wig to match his mom's haircut.

Bowen Yang's mom closed the opening segment by roasting Brady almost a week late − and declaring he should call her because she has a "Mother's Day-themed hall pass."

