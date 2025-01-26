‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally.

“Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said.

With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

Che also joked about President Donald Trump’s controversial pardons of every Jan. 6 protestor, even the violent ones:

“President Trump defended his pardon of the January 6th attackers, saying that these are just people that love their country,” Che said. “You know, like how O.J. loved Nicole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When that joke got some shocked reactions from the audience, so Che ad-libbed, “It’s a dark Update.”

Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/oLlBUmF42L — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2025

Co-anchor Colin Jost, meanwhile, started off with a truly dark joke about Trump’s inauguration.

“The bible Trump used was the same one Abraham Lincoln used at his inauguration,” Jost said. “Man, I wish those two could talk to each other. Lincoln could teach Trump a lot about the importance of preserving our union, and Trump could teach Lincoln how to turn your head at the exact right moment.”

Jost also had some fun with Trump’s recent plans about the Gulf of Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During his address, President Trump said he was changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Jost said. A woman in the audience gave a particularly loud laugh, which Jost acknowledged.

“And Hillary Clinton, like you,” Jost said, pointing to the audience member, “could be seen in the background laughing while he said it.”

“While Kamala could be seen silently begging her edible to kick in,” he added.