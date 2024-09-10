‘SNL’ Season 50 Cast Adds Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline

“SNL” has added three new cast members for its upcoming 50th season.

Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline have joined the NBC late night show as featured players for “SNL” for their first season. “SNL” returns Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, and will culminate with a primetime special celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Padilla joins “SNL” after being a member of Groundlings Main Company since 202, and Wickline can be seen as a cast member on TikTok’s live show, “Stapleview.”

Wakim has previously performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and was selected as a New Face of Comedy at the 2022 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

