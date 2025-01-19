‘SNL’ Sends Up ‘Pop The Balloon Or Find Love’ That Features Dave Chappelle As A Pimp

SNL on Saturday took aim at Pop The Balloon Or Find Love, the popular dating show format from You Tube and TikTok that’s spawned memes and gone viral with its love connections gone wrong.

For the uninitiated, the format features a bevy of singles holding a balloon they will pop if they don’t like the eligible bachelor. This SNL version is not much different, with Ego Nwodim as the host to “eight beautiful single ladies” who are hoping to find their match.

First up is a single guy named Phil (Andrew Dismukes), who can barely list his hobbies before everyone pops their balloons.

Next single is Devon (Devon Walker), who’s dressed in a pair of mustard sweats and looking for someone who’s quiet and loyal “because I’m not.” No one touches their balloons.

J’Moan (Kenan Thompson) follows and is immediately panned.

The women start to squirm when Silky Johnson (Dave Chappelle) comes out in a mink coat holding a golden goblet. “I’m a purveyor of precious goods and services, i.e. bitches,” he says.

Silky then sizes up the lineup of ladies that includes GloRilla, the night’s musical guest.

Pop The Balloon pic.twitter.com/ibnZ0A5duH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 19, 2025

