SNL Shocker: Chloe Troast Out After 1 Season — Plus, Three Featured Players Added to Season 50 Cast

Don’t expect an encore from Little Orphan Cassidy this fall: Saturday Night Live breakout Chloe Troast will not return for the show’s upcoming 50th season.

“Unfortunately I was not asked back to ‘SNL’ this season,” Troast wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards. I wanna thank everyone who supported me. Especially everyone who came to see my tour this summer, wore costumes from characters and had such wonderful things to say. You mean everything to me. I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love.”

More from TVLine

News of Troast’s unexpected exit comes shortly after cast members Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson announced their own departures.

In other casting news, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker — all of whom have been featured players for two seasons — are being promoted to main cast members, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show has also added three new featured players to the Season 50 cast — Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline, pictured below:

SNL returns for Season 50 on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:30 pm ET, with a live primetime special set to air on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Your thoughts on these casting changes ahead of SNL‘s return later this month? Drop ’em in a comment below.

TV Casting News Spoilers Actor Leaving

Who’s In? Who’s Out? TV’s Major Casting Moves for Fall (and Beyond!)

View List

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.