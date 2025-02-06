SNL star Heidi Gardner a diehard Chiefs fan

The Daily Beast

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his wish to have the U.S. take over Gaza in a 6 a.m. post on Truth Social. In Trump’s post, he described how Palestinians would be relocated in “new and modern homes” elsewhere in the region. Trump also described Jewish Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer as a Palestinian, an attack line he previously used in a Fox News interview in May, and said that he would also be resettled.