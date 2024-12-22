'SNL': Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin And More Welcome Martin Short To 'Five-Timers Club'

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and Kristen Wiig were among several celebrities who helped welcome “Saturday Night Live” host Martin Short to the “Five-Timers Club” during the show’s cold open this weekend.

Hanks, who rocked a “Five-Timers Club” jacket meant to honor someone with five or more hosting gigs on the show, introduced the sketch by noting that he “created” the club during his “SNL” opening monologue in 1990.

“An ingeniously lazy way to avoid writing a monologue,” Hanks quipped as he faced the camera.

Paul Rudd appeared moments later to ask Hanks “who the hell” he was addressing in the sketch.

“Oh I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’ve done so many documentaries, whenever I sit in a leather chair I just naturally assume I’m in one,” Hanks replied.

Hanks proceeded to bring Short — the “Only Murders in the Building” star and former “SNL” cast member who jokingly rocked a “Five-Timers Club” jacket back in April — onto the set.

More “Five-Timers Club” members then appeared including Fey, Baldwin, Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, John Mulaney, Jimmy Fallon and Scarlett Johansson (who slammed a door in the face of her husband and “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost).

At one point in the cold open, Wiig suggested that her and Short had an intimate encounter before she elaborated.

“We took a hot yoga class together where we made love and got kicked out and then we both voted for Trump,” Wiig said as she tapped Short’s chest.

“Don’t tell them that,” Short replied.

This paved the way for the group to be “completely honest” with each other.

“I’ll go — Ant-Man’s powers aren’t good,” said the Marvel actor.

“I’ll go — it’s me who’s flying those drones. All of them,” Fey added.

“I’ll go — I never had Covid,” Hanks chimed in.

“I’ll go — I have Covid right now,” Johansson said.

“I’ll go — I have way too many children,” added Baldwin, a father of eight.

Martin Short joins the Five-Timers Club! pic.twitter.com/ZoNq9tSCwd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2024

