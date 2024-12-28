Is SNL new tonight on December 28, 2024? Here's the answer.

It's been a great Season 50 of Saturday Night Live so far, with some hilarious cold opens, funny moments on Weekend Update and so many guest stars.

And if you're here, you might be getting ready to watch SNL on Saturday, December 28, 2024 and wondering: is it all new tonight? If not, is it a rerun? Who's hosting?

The answer ... no, it's not a new episode. We're getting a rerun, which appears to be the episode with Ariana Grande hosting and Stevie Nicks as the musical guest. Hopefully, we'll get some new SNL episodes soon enough in the new year.

There you have it.

