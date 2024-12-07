Is SNL new tonight on December 7, 2024? Here's the answer.

Colin Jost and Michael Che during 'Weekend Update' on 'SNL' in March

It's been a great Season 50 of Saturday Night Live so far, with some hilarious cold opens, funny moments on Weekend Update and so many guest stars.

And if you're here, you might be getting ready to watch SNL on Saturday, December 7, 2024 and wondering: is it all new tonight? If not, is it a rerun? Who's hosting?

The answer ... YES IT'S NEW! On Saturday, we'll get Paul Mescal as the host and Shaboozey as the musical guest. Will the show continue to focus on politics, as we've seen in recent episodes? We'll see!

There you have it! Enjoy the show on Saturday!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Is SNL new tonight on December 7, 2024? Here's the answer.