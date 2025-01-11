It's been a great Season 50 of Saturday Night Live so far, with some hilarious cold opens, funny moments on Weekend Update and so many guest stars.

And if you're here, you might be getting ready to watch SNL on Saturday, January 11, 2025 and wondering: is it all new tonight? If not, is it a rerun? Who's hosting?

The answer ... no, it's not a new episode. We're getting a rerun, which appears to be the episode with John Mulaney hosting and Chappell Roan as musical guest as the musical guest. Hopefully, we'll get some new SNL episodes soon enough in the new year.

There you have it.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Is SNL new tonight on January 11, 2025? Here's the answer.