SNL Video: Ariana Grande Imitates Britney and Miley in a Show-Stopping Musical Monologue — Watch

Ariana Grande swore she wasn’t going to steal the spotlight in her Saturday Night Live monologue… but she went ahead and did it anyway.

The pop superstar took to the Studio 8H stage as host of this week’s SNL, and she assured the audience right away that “I’m just hosting. I’m not going to make this about me,” promising to keep her hosting stint “low-key.” But then she grabbed a microphone to sing about how low-key she was going to keep it, declaring that she wasn’t going to do her Britney Spears imitation — before the familiar “… Baby One More Time” piano chords hit and she gave us a perfectly breathy “Oh baby, baby…”

She threw in pitch-perfect impressions of Miley Cyrus and Gwen Stefani (can we get a full “Don’t Speak” cover?) before vowing she wouldn’t promote her new movie musical Wicked — except SNL cast member (and her Wicked co-star) Bowen Yang stepped out in a Glinda costume. Grande finally draped herself over a piano and was joined by high-kicking backup dancers as she hit some big notes… because, you know, she’s keeping it low-key.

Press PLAY above to watch her full monologue, and give this week’s SNL a grade in our poll below.

