SNL Video: Charli XCX Spoofs Adele, Troye Sivan in Wicked Auditions Sketch — See More Celebrity Impressions

Wicked has changed Saturday Night Live for good.

This weekend’s episode included a sketch claiming to show never-before-seen screen tests for Elphaba and Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film, before Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were chosen for the roles.

The skit displays numerous celebrity impressions from cast members, including a joint audition where Bowen Yang reprises his version of host Charli XCX while the singer spoofs her famous pop star pal Troye Sivan. The sketch also parades self-tapes from the following parodied stars: JoJo Siwa (Chloe Fineman), Adele (Charli XCX), Shannon Sharpe (Devon Walker), Fran Lebowitz (Yang), Sydney Sweeney (Fineman), Bernie Sanders (Sarah Sherman), Sebastian Maniscalco (Marcello Hernández), Martha Stewart (Fineman), Al Pacino (Dana Carvey), Leslie Mann (Fineman), Janet Jackson (Ego Nwodim), Mikey Madison from Anora (Heidi Gardner), Bad Bunny (Hernández).

The clip ends with multiple characters attempting to pull of Elphaba’s iconic vocal riff at the end of “Defying Gravity,” with Fineman’s Siwa and Sherman’s Sanders stealing the spotlight.

Elsewhere in the Nov. 16 episode, Alec Baldwin and Sherman made their debuts as RFK Jr. and Matt Gaetz, respectively. Plus, The Lonely Island returned with Charli XCX for a surprise digital short.

Watch the Wicked auditions sketch above, then grade this week’s SNL in our poll.

