SNL Video: Former VP Candidate Tim Kaine Pokes Fun at His Forgotten Status in Game Show Sketch — Watch

This presidential election may be the most important of our lifetimes… but that doesn’t mean we’ll remember all the names involved.

This week’s Saturday Night Live featured an special election edition of the game show parody What’s That Name?, where contestants struggle to remember the names of people in their lives. Host John Mulaney played a smug contestant who quickly named Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff and Trump investigator Jack Smith, raving to Michael Longfellow’s host about how invested he is in this presidential campaign, which he dubbed “the most important election in American history.”

But the contestant got tripped up when the host brought out a mystery guest: Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who ran as Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 election. Kaine reminded Mulaney’s character that he once called that election the most important of our lifetimes… and yet the contestant can’t remember his name. The host even helped him out, hinting that the guy’s first name is Tim, but the contestant was still stumped. Even multiple choice didn’t help, and Kaine was forced to trudge off the stage unacknowledged.

Mulaney’s contestant squirmed even more when the host brought up a social media post he made in 2020 about a dozen Black victims of police violence with the hashtag #RememberTheirNames. But can he still remember their names (besides George Floyd)? No, he cannot. But he can definitely name early 2000s porn stars! Mulaney’s contestant scolded the host for helping usher in “a real-life version of The Handmaid’s Tale“… but he didn’t recognize Handmaid’s Tale book author Margaret Atwood standing right next to him as the other contestant. He’s bad with names, guys!

Press PLAY to watch the sketch below

What’s That Name: Election Edition pic.twitter.com/Or2H0CD2HZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

