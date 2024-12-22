SNL Video: Tom Hanks and Paul Rudd Lead a Parade of Stars Welcoming Martin Short to the Five-Timers Club

Martin Short joined a very rare club this week on Saturday Night Live… and plenty of very rare celebrities were there to join him.

Saturday’s SNL opened with Tom Hanks explaining how he created the show’s Five-Timers Club (for celebrities who have hosted the show five times) as “an ingeniously lazy way to avoid writing a monologue.” Paul Rudd then showed up, also in his special Five-Timers jacket, and asked Hanks: “Who the hell are you talking to here, pal?” Hanks apologized: “I’ve done so many documentaries, whenever I sit in a leather chair, I just naturally assume I’m in one.”

They welcomed in Short, who gasped: “What a surprise I’ve known about all week!” After he and Rudd did the secret Five-Timers handshake, they were joined by Tina Fey, with Short marveling that she is “one of the rarest things in Hollywood: a writer who’s attractive enough to be on camera.” Fey shot back that Short is “one of the least rare things in Hollywood: a loud man.” They also served Short a special drink called a Marty-tini, which is named that, Rudd explained, because it’s “super sweet, and after a few sips, you’re like, ‘Eh, I get it.'”

The next Five-Timers Club member to arrive was Alec Baldwin, who actually sported a custom-made “17” jacket to commemorate his 17 times hosting: “They call me when they need someone to play a Republican,” he noted, because of his “strong daddy vibes.” Adding to the star power were fellow Five-Timers Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Wiig, who shared an awkward moment with Short. (“I’m not that girl anymore,” she told him, to which he replied: “I’m not that flexible anymore.”) Plus, all the celebs took turns sharing their darkest secrets: Rudd admitted that “Ant-Man’s powers aren’t good,” while Baldwin sighed, “I have way too many children.”

As if that weren’t enough, Melissa McCarthy and Emma Stone joined the party… and Stone had a weird thing with Wiig, too. McCarthy couldn’t resist the chance to do a little physical comedy, getting sprayed by a faulty beer tap before crashing through the wall — through which John Mulaney emerged! And to add one more star to the mix, Jimmy Fallon rushed out to give Short his ceremonial jacket in just his size: “a women’s small.”

Martin Short joins the Five-Timers Club! pic.twitter.com/ZoNq9tSCwd — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2024

