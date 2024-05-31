Snooki Celebrates Youngest Son Angelo’s 5th Birthday: ‘The Third & Last Baby Just Hits Different’

"Cannot believe my little marine biologist is five,” the 'Jersey Shore' alum said

getty, Snooki/instagram Snooki and her son Angelo

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s youngest son, Angelo James, is another year older!

On Thursday, May 30, the Jersey Shore star, 36, shared a social media tribute to wish her little one a very special day.

“MY ANGELO BABY 💙🦈 Cannot believe my little marine biologist is five,” the mother of three began in an Instagram carousel. The first photo was a picture of her and Angelo sleeping together when he was just a baby.

Snooki tagged her husband, Jionni LaValle, in the upload. The two have been married since 2014.

In addition to Angelo, the pair also share son Lorenzo Dominic, 11, and daughter Giovanna Marie, 9.

“The third & last baby just hits different and harder 😩 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY SQUISHY! You come our little family 🐙,” her caption concluded.

Her carousel showed pictures of Angelo in the hospital just after he was born, at the doctor getting a check-up, and more recent ones such as him celebrating with balloons.

Snooki’s “little marine biologist” posed in front of a large, blue number five balloon beside two balloon sharks. Another photo showed him dressed in a red octopus costume.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast

“Happy birthday Angelo,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wrote in the comment section as Snooki’s other longtime Jersey Shore castmates joined in.

“🥺🥺🥺 how is he 5?!,” Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented.

Sammi “Sweetheart’ Giancola and Deena Cortese also celebrated Angelo’s birthday, as did the official Jersey Shore Instagram account.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star recently took her own family vacation to Disney World's Animal Kingdom.

"My Pride 🦁," she captioned the May 19 upload, which showed her three kids decked out in Mickey Mouse gear while standing with their parents.

She and her husband kept the theme going with their own Disney attire to match their kids. While on the outing, Snooki smiled for a selfie with a giraffe.

On Wednesday, May 29, the MTV star posted another set of photos from their trip.

“Bring me back to Disney. ✨,” she captioned the carousel.

In the pictures, her little ones were all smiles, including Angelo who was seen in one photo holding a toy shark, and standing in front of a shark statue in another picture.

Her posts followed LaValle, 37, being named in the Netflix docuseries Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal as allegedly having an email account linked to the site, which was designed for people to find affair partners.

She previously addressed the claims on her podcast, Naturally Nicole, when the scandal first broke in 2015 after Ashley Madison experienced a data breach.

At the time, she denied the allegations, saying, “these stories never have evidence,” per Entertainment Tonight.

