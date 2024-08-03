Snoop Dogg: America's cheerleader at the Olympics

There are few people who have become more synonymous with the 2024 Olympics than Snoop Dogg.

When there is an American athlete vying for a medal in Paris, there is a camera ready to pan to the American rapper cheering in the stands.

He has been seen dancing alongside the US women's gymnastics team, dressing up in equestrian gear to support American horseback riders and even trying out judo skills.

Snoop Dogg's enthusiasm for the games has injected a new energy into the Olympics that is captivating viewers in Paris and the internet alike, and making for a highly watched summer games, according to NBC viewership numbers.

Snoop Dogg dressed the part to watch equestrian events [Reuters]

After multiple clips went viral from Snoop Dogg's time hosting a highlight show with comedian Kevin Hart on NBC's streaming platform Peacock during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 - the network gave the rapper an even bigger role in 2024: special correspondent.

But Snoop Dogg has seemingly taken the role to the next level becoming a cheerleader for American athletes regardless of the sport.

He started his games with an integral role: he was among the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame before the game's opening ceremony last week.

The 52-year-old, whose full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, carried the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis in the north of Paris, home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium.

Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch through Paris [Getty Images]

And while the role of special correspondent and his torch-bearing job were announced ahead of time, Snoop Dogg's consistent presence and high energy for the American athletes has been a special surprise for viewers.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by his popularity, but you never ever underestimate Snoop Dogg,” Molly Solomon, NBC’s executive producer of the Olympics, told reporters this week.

She described him an “ambassador of happiness”.

When the US women's gymnastics team competed earlier this week, Snoop Dogg was dancing in the stands and sporting a t-shirt with Simone Biles' face on it.

Elsewhere in Paris, he has cheered on tennis star Coco Gauff and volleyball star Kelly Cheng, among countless others.

The rapper wore a t-shirt with a picture of US volleyball player Kelly Cheng [Reuters]

On Saturday, he joined American celebrity chef Martha Stewart in watching the equestrian events, while decked out in horse riding gear.

He participated in promotional judo event during the games where he was awarded an honorary black belt and got a swimming lesson from American-swimming great Michael Phelps.

Some have suggested the rapper's presence has been a defining factor in better ratings.

Beginning on 26 July, the day of the opening ceremony, the five-day total audience average was 34 million viewers when combining daytime and primetime coverage, an NBC Sports release said.

Fans in the Olympics stands held up posters of Snoop Dogg [Getty Images]

That is up 79% from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where viewership suffered because of the pandemic.

But beyond the ratings and the internet coalescing, Snoop Dogg said he is just enjoying himself.

Never "in his wildest dreams" did he expect to play this role in the Olympics, he told NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt in an interview recalling watching the Olympics on TV when he was younger.

"I'm the biggest kid in the crowd," Snoop Dogg said.