Snoop Dogg auctions off half-smoked marijuana blunt for upwards of $1,000

Snoop Dogg is offering a fan the chance to own the remaining bits of a blunt he smoked, with people proving they are eager to own the unique item.

The properly kept leftover is being sold as part of the 52-year-old rapper’s The Realist auction, a collection of his memorabilia items with bids starting at $10. Entitled “The Shiznit,” Snoop’s array of offerings includes music video prints, Puff Puff Pass Tour merch, “The Boondocks Episode 205 Script (Autographed by Snoop Dogg),” and more.

Of course, the blunt is a hot commodity, prompting bids of more than $1,000. The current bid for the half-smoked blunt, the first the “Beautiful” performer has ever sold, is $1,915. “Roach preserved in Resin inside Snoop’s Ashtray for eternity and rendered inert,” the description reads.

For anyone questioning whether Snoop took puffs of the auction item, the artist smoked it in front of the auction authenticator, according to People’s report.

“The blunt was smoked in front of a TRUeST Authenticator on March 27th, 2024, who then performed the Realest’s proprietary authentication process before any secondary high kicked in,” the auction website states.

While one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, questioned what the lucky buyer will do with the resin-preserved blunt, 47 bidders seem to have some idea, increasing its value in minutes. The deadline for the sought-after item to sell is June 16.

In an Instagram advertisement, Snoop is seen smoking the blunt, puffing it before he says: “Get a chance to own one of these.” Viewers expressed their excitement, arguing the “roach” would sell for a considerable amount of money.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist declared his days of smoking were over on November 16, 2023. “I’m giving up smoke,” he wrote on X. “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Shocked fans flocked to the comments section of his post, simultaneously complimenting him on his decision and speculating whether the announcement was a marketing ploy – the critics were right.

Under his message, readers added a notification block that said: “This is a marketing stunt for a smokeless firepit.”

The beloved music icon was promoting Solo Stove, a brand of smokeless fire pits.