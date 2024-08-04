Snoop Dogg calling Olympic BMX proves he should comment on every sport

US rapper and sports commentator for US broadcaster NBC Snoop Dogg attends the men's foil team round of 8 bouts during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on August 4, 2024.

There is nothing Snoop Dogg can't do, and he's the MVP of the 2024 Paris Olympics by far.

He's dressing up for dressage with Martha Stewart, carry the Olympic torch, and when he gets on the mic for NBC, he provides the most entertaining commentary that's also a fan's point of view.

You saw that with his smooth description of an incredible badminton rally, and now thanks to NBC, we've got him talking about BMX freestyle and it's gold.

"Wind it up!" he yelled. "Now that was fly right there. I don't even know what to call that."

Just the best:

We need Snoop Dogg to commentate everything. 😂 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/YceGZyGTKh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 3, 2024

